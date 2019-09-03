

TERENCE P. O'CONNOR "Terry" November 26, 1955 - AUGUST 29,2OI9



Terence O'Connor passed away on August 29, 2019 surrounded by his devoted family of four daughters, Caitlin, Claire, Sara, Maeve and his loving partner, Donna Hogan, at his home in McLean. Terry fought a long and valiant battle with Myelodysplastic Leukemia.

Terry was the youngest of Lt. Gen. Ed and Rita O'Connor's four children, born on November 26, 1955 in Dayton, Ohio. Terry was a standout athlete in the greater Washington, DC area. He graduated from Bishop McNamara High School in 1974 and during his senior year he was a key player on the 1973 McNamara football team that won the DC metro championship. He was recognized as the MVP and years later inducted into the Bishop McNamara Hall of Fame.

Following high school, Terry was recruited to play football at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and graduated in 1978 from the Farmer School of Business, with a BS in Accounting. In 1983, Terry and his long-time high school friend, Carl Desmarais founded O'Connor and Desmarais, P.C. offering the greater DC area professional accounting services with their unique personal touch. Together they built a thriving business, where Terry was deeply loved by his clients and employees.

Additionally, Terry was visible and energetic in his community involvement. He spent many years as a Langley High School Booster Club President; former Board of Governors at Army Navy Country Club; fundraising volunteer for many organizations including Capital Region Best Buddies; Member of the Mclean Rotary Club ; founding Director Chain Bridge Bank. Terry will be remembered as a successful CPA, for his fun loving and optimistic attitude, for his sharp wit and love for life. Terry's generosity carried from philanthropic organizations to subtle gifts of kindness to strangers. His life impacted people far and wide and he will be missed by many.

Terry is survived by his four children, Caitlin, Claire, Sara and Maeve; step-mother, June (Ed) O'Connor of Orlando; brother, Bill of San Diego; sister, Pat (Fred) Gahr of Kansas City; sister-in-law, Shawn of Anchorage and many nieces and nephews. Terry was also preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Mike O'Connor, his sister-in-law, Mary Ann O'Connor and niece, Colleen Gahr.

Funeral services will be held at St. Luke's Church on October 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Terry by donating to the: Scotty Gomez Foundation (P.O. Box 111294 Anchorage, AK 99511) or the Capital Region Best Buddies (6231 Leesburg Pike, Suite 310 Falls Church, VA 22044)