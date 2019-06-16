

TERESA COLLINS CARROLL



Teresa Collins Carroll , age 79, died Monday, June 10, 2019 in the Health Care Center of the Goodwin House Alexandria after a battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She is survived by her husband, James Carroll; sisters, Margaret Quinlan of Silver Spring, MD and Eileen Armand of Shreveport, LA; eight nieces and nephews, four step children and four grandchildren.

Teresa was born August 20, 1939 in Washington, D.C. to a family of more than six generations of Washingtonians. She had a 31 year career with the United States Information Agency (USIA) where she rose from an entry level clerical position to Director of the USIA Office of Official Correspondence supervising the agency's official correspondence with the White House, State Department and the Congress as well as other important public and private institutions. After her retirement from government service, she accompanied her husband for tour at the United Sates Embassy in Guatemala.

Upon returning to the United States, she volunteered for a broad range of civic activities including the Falls Church Garden Club, Fairfax Meals on Wheels Program, Catholic Church Social Outreach programs, Alexandria Teaching Consortium and the Alive Emergency Food Program. Teresa was a resident of the Goodwin House Alexandria for more than 13 years where she participated in many social activities and programs. She always had a smile and a kind word for everyone she saw. The family is appreciative of the care that the staff of Goodwin House provided to Teresa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Community, 1427 W. Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA 22302. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Falls Church, VA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Goodwin House Foundation, 4800 Fillmore Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22311.