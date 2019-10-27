

Teresa Ann D'Ascoli



Passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019 after battling cancer. Terry was born on August 29, 1954. She grew up in Kentland with her three brothers. Terry enjoyed watching sports, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. She always knew how to make people laugh and her sense of humor will be greatly missed. Terry is immediately survived by her devoted husband, Doug; loving son, Josh (Nicole); and grandkids, Ava and Cole. She is also survived by her brothers, John (Linda) and Bobby (Gina). Other loving family members include Peter, Camille, Fred (Leslie), Nick, Gerry (Kerry) and many nieces and nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Mike.

A service will be held on Friday, November 1, at 1 p.m. at the Inter-Faith Chapel, 3680 S. Leisure World Blvd., Silver Spring, MD 20906. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to the Special Olympics.