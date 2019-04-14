Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERESA "TERRY" GARDINER.



Teresa Bishop Gardiner

"Terry"(Age 81)



Of Chevy Chase, MD died peacefully at home on April 11, 2019 at the age of 81. She was the daughter of Col. Hoel S. Bishop, Jr. and Louise Hickman Bishop,

Loving wife of the late Charles Gardiner. Beloved mother of Chip (Karen), Mary, David (Adrienne) and John (Alexandra), and her sister, Mary Louise Bishop. Many of her greatest joys came from her grandchildren, Catherine, Riley, Caroline, CJ, Quinn, Erin, Lauren, Cailey and the late Patrick.

Born in Washington, DC on July 11, 1937, Terry grew up in an Army family and lived in DC, Colorado, Mississippi, Rhode Island, Texas and Japan during her childhood. She was a 1955 graduate of Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School. After earning a Bachelors of Arts Degree from the George Washington University, Terry earned a Masters degree in Education from GW. After a brief career in education, Terry met and married her husband Chuck Gardiner in 1961.

Terry was an active community volunteer for the Christ Child Society, PTA and Cub Scouts. Terry later returned to the workforce as a financial tax professional, and took accounting classes to pass the CPA exam. For many years, she worked with Margaret Beveridge's Accounting and Tax firm.

In her retirement years, Terry became more active with the Christ Child Society and was honored for her service with the Mary Virginia Merrick Award, the Christ Child's highest honor, in 2014.

Terry took great delight in the academic, athletic and professional accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She greatly enjoyed family vacations on the Delaware shore and Outer Banks, North Carolina.

Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home (2222 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington, DC with complimentary valet parking) on Monday, April 15 from 6 to 8 p.m.. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, April 16 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Bethesda, MD. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Terry's name be made to the Washington DC Chapter of the Christ Child Society's Layette Program.