

TERESA ANN LEAPER HOLT



Teresa Ann Leaper Holt, the second child of the late George J. Leaper, Jr. and Virginia Leaper McCrae was born September 15, 1958 in Washington, DC and passed on October 9, 2019.

Teresa accepted Christ at an early age, and she was a very loving and sweet lady. She loved the Lord and found a true peace in living for him.

She studied at UDC with a pending degree in Business Administration in December 2019. Teresa was a very articulate speaker and a phenomenally great writer.

Her career path led her to the doors of Walter Reed Hospital for several years. She retired from The Department of Agricultural after 32 years of service.

Once this beautiful Queen was born, she soon would discover a love like none other. She attended and graduated from Calvin Coolidge Senior High School in DC where she met her husband and the father to her only living son Jason Gabriel Holt. Although raising a young son as a single parent was difficult, Teresa allowed her love from Christ to be poured onto her son Jason.

Teresa was a very private person with a calm spirit. She had many friends. She loved her family. Teresa and Jason were like two peas in a pod. Teresa was a member of a sports club where she did water aerobics. Teresa grew up in the Isle of Patmos Baptist Church. She was the secretary of Sunday school for several years under the leadership of Pastor Rogers. She was also involved in Bible teaching. She was well known at Isle of Patmos. With the blessing from Pastor Matthews, Teresa moved her fellowship to Greater Mount Calvary Holy Church under the leadership of Bishop Alfred and Dr. Susie Owens.

Teresa leaves to mourn son, Jason and daughter-in-law, Valeka; mother, Virginia, stepfather, Lonnie; one brother, Anthony; two aunts, Sara Ford and Imogene Platt along with a host of family and friends.

Family and friends can pay their respects on Friday, October 18, 2019 Viewing: 10 a.m. / Service: 11 a.m., Isle of Patmos Baptist Church 1201 Rhode Island Avenue, NE, Washington, DC 20018.