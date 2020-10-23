TERESA JEPSON

Of Port Republic, MD and formerly of Greenville, NC, passed away on October 13, 2020 in Solomons, MD. Born September 16, 1928 in Roanoke, VA, she was the daughter of the late John Carberry and Viola (Draper) Carberry.Teresa graduated from St. Andrews High School in Roanoke, VA. She moved to Calvert County from Greenville, NC in 2013 and was a secretary for the Department of State.Teresa is survived by her sons, James Jepson of Port Republic, MD and Stephen Jepson of Boone, NC and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Jepson whom she married on May 28, 1958 in Las Vegas, NV; and her siblings, Leo Carberry, Christine Maddox, Margaret Semon, Mary Frances Carberry, John Paul Carberry and Anne Carberry. Services will be private. Condolences to the family may be made at