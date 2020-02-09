

TERESA WHITAKER TRETTER (Age 77)



Of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on February 4, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband Steven Alan Tretter; daughter Anne Elizabeth Rothman (Jeffrey) and grandchildren Max and Norah; brothers Edwin Earl Whitaker "Pat" (Jean) and Charles Stanly Whitaker Jr. "Bub" (Chris) and sister Mary Elizabeth Whitaker "Molly". She was preceded in death by her son David. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 10 a.m. at Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church in Bethesda, MD.

Donations in Teresa's memory can be made to Friends of Brookside Gardens.