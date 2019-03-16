Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERESITA LEGA. View Sign



On March 6, 2019 at her home in Mclean, VA. Teresita was devoted to her family and friends. She is survived by her husband Patrick Michael Fitzpatrick and by her sons Marcos Di Pinto and Sebastian Di Pinto; her grandson Alexander Di Pinto; her three sisters Alejandra, Zulmita, and Carolina Lega and by her brother Mario Lega and his wife Beatriz Zavala. Teresita was buried on March 11 at the Holy Cross Abbey in Berryville, VA. Born on July 28,1950 Teresita was raised and educated in Argentina, where she received her medical degree in 1971. She emigrated to the United States in 1977, where she continued to preserve deep ties to Argentina. Teresita practiced psychiatry for more than forty years, until one month before her death. For two decades she was on the staff of Chestnut Lodge, one of the most preeminent psychiatric institutes. She also maintained a private practice, focused on adolescents. For the last 12 years she practiced at Fairfax County Emergency Mental Health Center, where she was particularly devoted to the most compassionate care of the Hispanic community. Teresita was a passionate gardener. She also enjoyed horseback riding, skiing, hiking, swimming, and music. She travelled widely with her husband Patrick in Europe, South America, and the United States. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Teresita's name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

