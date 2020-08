Or Copy this URL to Share

TerrEnce L. Christian, JR.

Died August 9, 2020. Survived by his mother, father, sister, and host of other relatives and friends. Service being held on Friday, August 28, 2020. Viewing 10 a.m. until time of Service at 11 a.m. at Victory Christian Ministries International located at 4415 Crain Highway, White Plains, MD 20695



