

Dr. Terrence William DeMay



Of Fairfax, VA, died on December 7, 2019. Born and raised in Sharon, PA, Dr. DeMay was the son of Albert and Margaret DeMay.

Dr. DeMay worked for the Central Intelligence Agency for 36 years as a Clinical Psychologist and Operations Officer. He was the Chief Psychologist for 15 years, responsible for all Agency mental health programs worldwide. Dr. DeMay was also an avid traveler, photographer, and runner.

He was the loving father of his children, Christopher DeMay (Bonnie) and Heather Reaske (Trevor). He was a doting grandfather to Lucas, Brooke, and Jordan.

A celebration of Dr. DeMay's life will take place on December 19 at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home with viewing at noon and funeral service at 1 p.m. with interment following at Fairfax Memorial Park.