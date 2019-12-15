The Washington Post

Terrence Demay

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrence Demay.
Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Dr. Terrence William DeMay  

Of Fairfax, VA, died on December 7, 2019. Born and raised in Sharon, PA, Dr. DeMay was the son of Albert and Margaret DeMay.
 
Dr. DeMay worked for the Central Intelligence Agency for 36 years as a Clinical Psychologist and Operations Officer. He was the Chief Psychologist for 15 years, responsible for all Agency mental health programs worldwide. Dr. DeMay was also an avid traveler, photographer, and runner.
 
He was the loving father of his children, Christopher DeMay (Bonnie) and Heather Reaske (Trevor). He was a doting grandfather to Lucas, Brooke, and Jordan.
 
A celebration of Dr. DeMay's life will take place on December 19 at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home with viewing at noon and funeral service at 1 p.m. with interment following at Fairfax Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.