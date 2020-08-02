1/1
TERRENCE WILSON
1965 - 2020
TERRENCE A. WILSON  December 24, 1965 - July 20, 2020  
Suddenly on Monday, July 20, 2020. Survived by his loving mother, Marie T. Wilson; son, John Terrohn Anderson; sister, Donna W. Long (Anthony); brothers, Earl, Kevin (Angela) and Ronald Wilson; grandmother, Agnes T. Queen; aunts, Betty Gary, Barbara Bush, Diane Wilson-Bragg, Brenda Whitaker and Yvonne Wilson; former wife, Theresa Wilson; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Predeceased by his father, Donald H. Wilson; four siblings, David, Eric, Alesia and Donald Wilson. A private interment was held.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
