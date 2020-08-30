TERRI HOLDWAY

Of Memphis, TN passed away August 25,2020 at the Methodist Hospice Residence in Memphis, TN. She was 69.Ms. Holdway fulfilled a lifelong career as a Registered Nurse, caring deeply for those she cared for and specifically working in pediatrics, geriatrics, and child and adult psychiatrics. An animal lover, she raised four dogs that predeceased her - Taffy, Angel, Buddy, and Honey. Ms. Holdway had such a big heart that she adopted Buddy as a homeless stray right off of a Memphis street and Buddy went on to live a long, full life due to her actions. She volunteered with local animal rescue groups giving freely of her time to the care of these dogs. Ms. Holdway also loved going to the dog park with her dogs and meeting up with other dog owners on a regular basis. Ms. Holdway was an avid church goer and she taught Sunday school for some time at the Central Baptist Church in Tennessee. Like her mother, she loved to Jazzercise and go to dances.Ms. Holdway graduated from George C. Marshall High School in Falls Church, Virginia in 1969. She attended Mary Washington College and the University of Virginia where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 1973.Ms. Holdway was born Teresa Dibrell Follin on January 12, 1951 in Arlington, VA to John (Jack) Walker Follin and Dibrell Fulcher Follin of Falls Church. She is survived by brothers, Rodney Follin (Peggy Tucker) of Fairfax Station, VA and Gary Follin (Kim) of Falls Church and many aunts, uncles and cousins and other loving family members, and many dear friends she's had for years including her best friend Carolyn Juergens of Yorktown, VA.There will be a graveside service on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. to be held at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, well wishers may donate to a local animal rescue group. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at: