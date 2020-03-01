The Washington Post

TERRIE SMITH

TERRIE ELISE SMITH  

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 17, 2020. She is survived by her cousins André R. Mavritte, Donna M. Mavritte, Steven R. Mavritte (Debbie), Wanda B. Nero (Richard), Linda B. Butler (Dennis), Victor Botts (Candida), Wayne Botts (Cathleen), James S. Payne, Terese Thomas-Brown, MD (Kenneth), Gloria Smith, Hermione Edmonds, Lisa Yearwood, Arthur Thomas, Ralph and Michael Brown; aunt, Eleanor Yearwood (Elliott); Katrina Brooke, Ricky Brooke, close friends, Jan Cardona and Marion Davis; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral and burial services are private.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 1, 2020
