TERRY JOHNSON BARNES
2/5/1946 ~ 3/21/2019
Terry passed away peacefully with her husband and daughter at her side. She was born in Mobile, AL, graduated from Duke University and worked for IBM, UT-Arlington, TRW, Northrop Grumman, and Miklos Systems Inc. She is survived by her husband Leroy Robert (Bob) Barnes, son Michael Barnes and his husband Frank Politano, daughter Caren and her husband Ron Saunders, and 4 grandchildren: BK, Shane, Aaron, and Lynden Saunders, and sister Marty and her husband Dr. Andrew Yeager. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, April 6, 1:30 p.m., at St. John's Episcopal, Centreville, VA followed by a funeral service. Interment will be at a later date in Winchester, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: M.D. Anderson Cancer Center P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts
.