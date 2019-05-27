

TERRY ELYSE BITTKER



Terry Elyse Bittker completed her life peacefully on May 25, 2019 at MedStar Montgomery Hospital in Maryland at the age of 60. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Terry was born on April 21, 1959 in Michigan to Louise and James Bittker. Terry had a heart of gold and lived to bring joy to those around her. As a social worker and volunteer, she tirelessly advocated to advance the rights of those with disabilities.

Terry is survived by her mother Louise Bittker; sisters Wendy (Jeffrey) Cossman and Cindy Bittker; four nieces; three grandnieces and two grandnephews.