TERRY ELYSE BITTKER (1959 - 2019)
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Funeral
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Washington Hebrew Congregation
Shiva
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wendy and Jeffrey Cossman's home
Shiva
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wendy and Jeffrey Cossman's home
TERRY ELYSE BITTKER  

Terry Elyse Bittker completed her life peacefully on May 25, 2019 at MedStar Montgomery Hospital in Maryland at the age of 60. She was surrounded by her loving family.
 
Terry was born on April 21, 1959 in Michigan to Louise and James Bittker. Terry had a heart of gold and lived to bring joy to those around her. As a social worker and volunteer, she tirelessly advocated to advance the rights of those with disabilities.
 
Terry is survived by her mother Louise Bittker; sisters Wendy (Jeffrey) Cossman and Cindy Bittker; four nieces; three grandnieces and two grandnephews.
 
Her funeral will take place at Washington Hebrew Congregation on Tuesday, May 28 at 1 p.m. Interment Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Shiva will be observed at Wendy and Jeffrey Cossman's home on Tuesday 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Washington Society of Jewish Deaf (wsjdeaf.org) or Gallaudet University (gallaudet.edu).
 

Published in The Washington Post on May 27, 2019
