Or Copy this URL to Share

Share TERRY's life story with friends and family

Share TERRY's life story with friends and family



Terry Winston Hawkins (Age 68)

Beloved son of the late Charles Lee Hawkins and Della Mae Hawkins passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Family will have a memorial service on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike Forestville, MD 20747. Visitation starting at 10 a.m. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store