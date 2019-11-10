

Terry Elizabeth Hedrick

Dr. Terry E. Hedrick, PHD, age 71, passed November 3, 2019 in Arlington, Virginia. Dr. Hedrick was born in Bloomington, Indiana, the daughter of former Indiana University Chancellor Byrum E. Carter and Beth Carter. Dr. Hedrick is survived by her only son Timothy Hedrick and daughter-in-law Katherine Karakas-Hedrick of Alexandria, Virginia, and by her brother Keith Carter (Sheila), and nephew Kenneth Carter of Bloomington, Indiana.

Dr. Hedrick graduated with honors from Indiana University and later obtained her PHD in Social Psychology from the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO in 1976. She went on to teach at several Universities, later worked as an Evaluation Fellow at the Brooking's Institution, and as an Assistant Comptroller General at the General Accounting Office. Dr. Hedrick was also the author of a graduate level text on Research Methodologies remaining in use today. She retired in 1995 due to medical issues. She will be dearly missed by her family and remembered by her many colleagues.