HOROWITZ Terry Fred , (Tevye Falk), 87, of the Washington Metropolitan Area, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. His journey had been tragic in recent years, with memory decline stealing his thunder, and finally COVID-19 taking his essence. Terry was born in Washington, DC. to Mary and Harry Lou Horowitz on April 6, 1933. He attended Coolidge High School, and went on to earn several degrees in Architecture, History and Congressional Studies at Catholic University and the University of Maryland. His scholastic highlight was playing college basketball. Terry was President and founder of the architectural firm, Horowitz-Seigel AIA, where he thrived for over 35 years. His career started as an officer in the U.S. Navy. His diverse ventures included authoring two biographies, "Merchant of Words" and "Imi" (both available on Amazon) as well as contributing pieces to various publications, such as the Washington Jewish Week. Not to be forgotten, Terry was the founding President of the Maryland College of Art and Design. He truly was a Renaissance Man. Of his many accomplishments, his most cherished was his home of 50 years, which he built himself. His wife, esteemed portrait painter, Judy, named the home "Elysium" --- the Eternal Dwelling Place of the Good Souls of the Dead. It was, indeed, Paradise, a place to which he has now, most certainly, returned. His loving wife, Judy Edelstein Horowitz, his cherished partner for over 64 years, survives Terry. Terry is also survived by his children: Mark (Loie), Erica (Marc), and Evan (Heather); brother, Eddie (Judy); grandchildren, Erica's sons Michael and Joey, and Evan's sons, Yosef (aka Jason) and Brandon; niece, Julie (Tonio); and nephew, Jeffrey (Alison). He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Harry Lou Horowitz, and his twin daughters, prematurely lost at their birth. A private service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Upon request, Mark and Evan will share details for the virtual service directly. Charitable service, in Terry's name, is most welcome and effective through the exercise of your vote. As Yom Kippur approaches, and the Book of Life is sealed in the coming days, we know that our fate is richer for having journeyed in his midst, and that his place is now upon his throne in the Kingdom of Elysium.