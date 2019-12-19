TERRY LAMAR McPHERSON
On December 14, 2019, Terry Lamar McPherson of Bowie, MD. Director of Developing Training Software for Municipal Security Rules Making Board and Lifetime Member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Survived by wife, Denise McPherson; son, Robert L. McPherson; daughter, Lauren W. McPherson; brothers, Larry McPherson, Robert Gilmore and Howard Gilmore, and a host of family and friends.
Family will receive friends Friday, December 20, 2019 at Bethel Assembly of God, 9001 Vollmerhausen Road, Savage, MD 20763. The wake will start at 10 a.m. A Kappa Burial Service will be held at 11 a.m. and funeral services beginning at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. We invite you to sign the guestbook at www.wyliefh.com
.