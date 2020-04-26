Terry Mooney
Died on April 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. He was born on February 11, 1946 to Charles and Marie Mooney. After serving in the Navy, he had a full life in the D.C. restaurant business. He will be remembered as a fun guy, for his sense of humor, and his generosity. Terry is survived by his daughter, Kristin Woolston of Fredericksburg, VA, a brother, Michael Mooney of Ocean View, DE, and a sister, Patricia Monson of Vienna, VA. His burial will be at a future date. Donations in his name may be made to the Suburban Hospital Foundation.