TERRY MOONEY

Terry Mooney  

Died on April 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. He was born on February 11, 1946 to Charles and Marie Mooney. After serving in the Navy, he had a full life in the D.C. restaurant business. He will be remembered as a fun guy, for his sense of humor, and his generosity. Terry is survived by his daughter, Kristin Woolston of Fredericksburg, VA, a brother, Michael Mooney of Ocean View, DE, and a sister, Patricia Monson of Vienna, VA. His burial will be at a future date. Donations in his name may be made to the Suburban Hospital Foundation.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2020
