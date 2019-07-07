The Washington Post

TERRY O'BRIEN (1950 - 2019)
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
All Souls Cemetery
Germantown, MD
TERRY ALAN O'BRIEN  

Suddenly on Monday, April 15, 2019 of Bethesda, MD. Born May 2, 1950, in Washington, DC, to the late James F. and Marcelle M. O'Brien. Terry was a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute, where he obtained his Bachelor's in Political Science. He received his Master's Degree from Georgetown University. He worked as an Economist with the United States International Trade Commission until his retirement.
Beloved brother of David O'Brien (wife, Louise); Laurie Wallis (husband, Patrick); and Carla Enger (husband, Doug). Cherished uncle of eight nieces and nephews and four great-nieces and nephews.
Interment at All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, MD on July 20 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to www.diabetes.org
Published in The Washington Post on July 7, 2019
