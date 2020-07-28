Terry Soderberg



Terry E. Soderberg

Terry Eugene Soderberg, 71, an architect and real estate developer, died July 26, 2020 at his home in McLean, VA of glioblastoma. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Mr. Soderberg moved to the Washington area from New York in 1991. His career in real estate development spanned more than 35 years and included serving as the Development Manager for the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC. His other major projects included the Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and the Renaissance Center in Detroit, MI with John Portman and Associates, as well as Worldwide Plaza in New York, NY with Zeckendorf Company. Due to COVID-19, there will be a memorial service at a later date (to be determined).



