TERRY JO TESTA
On Friday, March 8, 2019 of Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of Charles Testa; devoted mother of Christopher (wife, Claire); cherished sister of Russell (wife, Mary), Curtis (wife, Joan), and Barbara Glynn; daughter of Dorothy and the late Norman Glynn.
Family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., where funeral service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army
- National Capital Area (www.salvationarmynca.org
) or to Suburban Hospital Foundation (www.hopkinsmedicine.org/suburban_hospital/ways_to_give/
). For full obituary and to view and sign the family guestbook at: