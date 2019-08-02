The Washington Post

THAD WINS Jr.

Service Information
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD
20747
(301)-568-4100
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
Notice
THAD WINS, JR.  

On Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Predeceased by his father Thad Wins. He is survived by his loving mother, Hazel Wins; brother, Cedric Wins (Cassandra); three sisters, Claudia Wallace (Stanley), Christine Lott (Billy) and Mary lee Wins; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at POPE FUNERAL HOME, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD. Interment George Washington Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Arrangements by POPE FUNERAL HOME.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2019
