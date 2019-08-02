THAD WINS, JR.
On Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Predeceased by his father Thad Wins. He is survived by his loving mother, Hazel Wins; brother, Cedric Wins (Cassandra); three sisters, Claudia Wallace (Stanley), Christine Lott (Billy) and Mary lee Wins; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at POPE FUNERAL HOME, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD. Interment George Washington Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Arrangements by POPE FUNERAL HOME.