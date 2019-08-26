The Washington Post

THELMA BOYD

Service Information
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-899-0687
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Comforter St. Cyprian Catholic Church
1357 East Capitol Street
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Comforter St. Cyprian Catholic Church
1357 East Capitol Street
Thelma Smallwood Freeman Boyd  
(Age 101)  

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Beloved mother of Morris D.
Freeman, Jr. Also survived by eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-granddaughter; son-in-law, Howard Goines; and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd E. Boyd; daughters, Joyce Freeman Goines,
and Beverly Janet Freeman-Owen; son, Frederick B. Freeman, Sr. and daughters-in-law, Mary H. Freeman and Laverne Freeman. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, August 27 from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Holy Comforter St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 1357 East Capitol Street, SE. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 26, 2019
