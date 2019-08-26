

Thelma Smallwood Freeman Boyd

(Age 101)



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Beloved mother of Morris D.

Freeman, Jr. Also survived by eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-granddaughter; son-in-law, Howard Goines; and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd E. Boyd; daughters, Joyce Freeman Goines,

and Beverly Janet Freeman-Owen; son, Frederick B. Freeman, Sr. and daughters-in-law, Mary H. Freeman and Laverne Freeman. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, August 27 from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Holy Comforter St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 1357 East Capitol Street, SE. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.