THELMA HYMAN

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nineteenth Street Baptist Church
4606 16th St., NW
Washington, DC
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Nineteenth Street Baptist Church
4606 16th St., NW
Washington, DC
Notice
THELMA FAGIN HYMAN (Age 102)  

Of Washington, DC, died of natural causes on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was an outstanding teacher (Dunbar High School, Howard University), a Humanitarian and a very strong, dedicated advocate of women's rights. Mrs. Hyman was an active Diamond Soror of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Xi Omega Chapter. Services are scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Nineteenth Street Baptist Church, 4606 16th St., NW, Washington, DC 20011 (corner Crittenden St., NW). A family hour begins at 9 a.m. Services begin at 10 a.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in her name to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), 1805 7th St., NW, Washington, DC 20001. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to McGuire.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2019
