THELMA R. JOHNSON
Departed this life on June 8, 2019. She is survived by her children Annette Powell (Jerome), Willie Johnson, Jr. and Stacey Johnson; five grandchildren; two sisters Mattie Johnson (James) and Barbara Anthony; brother Clarence Haggins (Oliva); and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Faith Temple #2, 211 Maryland Park Drive, Capital Heights, Maryland. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery.