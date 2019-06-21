The Washington Post

THELMA JOHNSON

THELMA R. JOHNSON  

Departed this life on June 8, 2019. She is survived by her children Annette Powell (Jerome), Willie Johnson, Jr. and Stacey Johnson; five grandchildren; two sisters Mattie Johnson (James) and Barbara Anthony; brother Clarence Haggins (Oliva); and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Faith Temple #2, 211 Maryland Park Drive, Capital Heights, Maryland. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on June 21, 2019
