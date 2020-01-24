The Washington Post

THELMA LAKE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THELMA LAKE.
Service Information
Lincoln Park United Methodist
1301 N Carolina Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lincoln Park United Methodist Church
1301 North Carolina Avenue, NE
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Lincoln Park United Methodist Church
1301 North Carolina Avenue, NE
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Thelma Louvenia Lake  

On Saturday, January 11, 2020, Thelma L. Lake transition peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends. Beloved wife of the late Horatio Lake, loving mother of Delores Lake-Knight (Michael), Orneatha Lake Delaney-Ingram (Edward) and Deborah Lake-Hinkle (Gary) grandmother of Benjamin Delaney III, Michael Knight, Jr, Khalid Hinkle and Gary Hinkle, II., great-grandmother of Gabrielle Hinkle and Benjamin Delaney, IV. She is also survived by two sisters, Elizabeth Gallmon and Annie Mae White, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive guest at Lincoln Park United Methodist Church, 1301 North Carolina Avenue, NE on Saturday, January 25, 2020 beginning at 9 a.m. until time of service of 11 a.m. Services entrusted to Ralph Williams, II Funeral Home 301/262-2387.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.