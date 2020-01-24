Thelma Louvenia Lake
On Saturday, January 11, 2020, Thelma L. Lake transition peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends. Beloved wife of the late Horatio Lake, loving mother of Delores Lake-Knight (Michael), Orneatha Lake Delaney-Ingram (Edward) and Deborah Lake-Hinkle (Gary) grandmother of Benjamin Delaney III, Michael Knight, Jr, Khalid Hinkle and Gary Hinkle, II., great-grandmother of Gabrielle Hinkle and Benjamin Delaney, IV. She is also survived by two sisters, Elizabeth Gallmon and Annie Mae White, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive guest at Lincoln Park United Methodist Church, 1301 North Carolina Avenue, NE on Saturday, January 25, 2020 beginning at 9 a.m. until time of service of 11 a.m. Services entrusted to Ralph Williams, II Funeral Home 301/262-2387.