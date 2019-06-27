THELMA DUNN MANLEY
On Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Howard University Hospital. The beloved mother of Thelma Theresa Manley and the late Robert (Rob) Anthony Wilson. She is also survived by mother, Mrs. Willie Mae Dunn; sister, Grether L. Dunn; granddaughter, Keir J. Covington. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 29, 2019, viewing 10 a.m., service11 a.m. at Faith Shepherd Baptist Church, 3233 E. St., SE, Washington, DC 20019. Rev. Alton L. Haynes, Jr., Officiating. Interment Washington National Cemetery. Services by Pope Funeral Home.