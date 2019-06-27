The Washington Post

THELMA MANLEY (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THELMA MANLEY.
Service Information
Pope Funeral Home Washington Chapel
2617 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E.
Washington, DC
20020
(202)-583-5400
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Shepherd Baptist Church
3233 E. St., SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Shepherd Baptist Church
3233 E. St., SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

THELMA DUNN MANLEY  

On Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Howard University Hospital. The beloved mother of Thelma Theresa Manley and the late Robert (Rob) Anthony Wilson. She is also survived by mother, Mrs. Willie Mae Dunn; sister, Grether L. Dunn; granddaughter, Keir J. Covington. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 29, 2019, viewing 10 a.m., service11 a.m. at Faith Shepherd Baptist Church, 3233 E. St., SE, Washington, DC 20019. Rev. Alton L. Haynes, Jr., Officiating. Interment Washington National Cemetery. Services by Pope Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on June 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.