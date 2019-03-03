THELMA MOURAT

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THELMA MOURAT.

 
 

Thelma Lee Sides Mourat  

Thelma Lee Sides Mourat, 94 of Silver Spring, MD passed away peacefully on June 27, 2018. She was born to Henry Sides and Minnie Hassell Sides in Bessemer, AL on August 28, 1923. They moved to NYC, and at 11 she began her fascination with other cultures. She became an RN and married Dr Stephen Mourat in Manhattan in 1948. Ms. Mourat retired from nursing to start a family. She is survived by Dr. Stephen Mourat Jr. and Sara, Elizabeth A Mourat and Stephen Carter, Andrew Mourat and Helen and grandchildren Lisa and Andrew Mourat. Thelma Mourat loved history, music, museums, reading and was a talented artist. She enjoyed travel with family. She was a generous and loving woman who will be dearly missed. Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery next to her husband.
Funeral Home
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.