

Thelma Lee Sides Mourat



Thelma Lee Sides Mourat, 94 of Silver Spring, MD passed away peacefully on June 27, 2018. She was born to Henry Sides and Minnie Hassell Sides in Bessemer, AL on August 28, 1923. They moved to NYC, and at 11 she began her fascination with other cultures. She became an RN and married Dr Stephen Mourat in Manhattan in 1948. Ms. Mourat retired from nursing to start a family. She is survived by Dr. Stephen Mourat Jr. and Sara, Elizabeth A Mourat and Stephen Carter, Andrew Mourat and Helen and grandchildren Lisa and Andrew Mourat. Thelma Mourat loved history, music, museums, reading and was a talented artist. She enjoyed travel with family. She was a generous and loving woman who will be dearly missed. Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery next to her husband.