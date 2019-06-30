The Washington Post

THELMA RICHARDSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THELMA RICHARDSON.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Martin's Catholic Church
1908 North Capitol St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

THELMA O. RICHARDSON (Age 98)  

Thelma Osborne RIchardson, of Washington, DC, peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She will be forever cherished by her loving children, Reynolds Darryl Saddler (Pamela) and Jeanne Saddler Leary (Warren); stepson, Richard N. Saddler (Hannelore); six grandchildren, Richard H. Saddler, (Barbara), Dana Osborne Leary (Elise), Devon Warren Leary, Evan Silvis, Susan Starks and Yvonne Glover (Donald); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial, 12 noon, at St. Martin's Catholic Church, 1908 North Capitol St. NW, Washington, DC 20002. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on June 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.