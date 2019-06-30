THELMA O. RICHARDSON (Age 98)
Thelma Osborne RIchardson, of Washington, DC, peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She will be forever cherished by her loving children, Reynolds Darryl Saddler (Pamela) and Jeanne Saddler Leary (Warren); stepson, Richard N. Saddler (Hannelore); six grandchildren, Richard H. Saddler, (Barbara), Dana Osborne Leary (Elise), Devon Warren Leary, Evan Silvis, Susan Starks and Yvonne Glover (Donald); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial, 12 noon, at St. Martin's Catholic Church, 1908 North Capitol St. NW, Washington, DC 20002. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.