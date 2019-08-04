

THELMA MORSE ROBINSON



Thelma Morse Robinson slipped quietly into eternity on July 29, 2019, just two days after her 92nd birthday. She was born in Greenwood County, SC. Thelma was the widow of Emmanuel (Sonny) Robinson who passed away in 1986 and the mother of Victoria Sharion Robinson Jones who also preceded her in death. Thelma was a long-time resident of Galloway St. NE, Washington, DC and a member of Israel Baptist Church before failing health required her to move to Sunrise of Silver Spring. She loved her family, church, friends, and neighbors. Late in life, she learned to dance! She made many good friends in her dance group, the Snappy Steppers, including Don Bowles, who became a devoted life partner until his death in 2009. Thelma is survived by her grandson, Jonathan Jones (Maria); great-granddaughter, Harley Jones, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring, MD on August 7, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. (Visitation 10:30 to 11:30 and Service at 11:30 a.m). Interment to follow at Maryland National Memorial Park.