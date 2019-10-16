Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THELMA WILLIAMS. View Sign Service Information Burroughs Funeral Home 3558 Old Kings Hwy Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-1440 Send Flowers Notice

WILLIAMS Thelma Lea Williams (Age 85) Passed away peacefully at her home in Myrtle Beach with family by her side on Wednesday October 9, 2019. A proud native of Northern Virginia, she was born on May 29, 1934 in Washington, DC to the late Marvin David Houghton and Alice (Patton) Houghton. Along with her parents, Thelma is preceded in passing by the love of her life and husband of over 49 years, Mr. Wayne Grey Williams; sister, Vera Houghton Robertson and brother, Nolan M. Houghton. Left to cherish Thelma's memory are her beloved children, Karen Cardwell Edson (Mickey), of Lake Ridge, VA, Cheryl Cardwell Morabito (Paul) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Mack Cardwell of AnnÁndale and Garrisonville, VA, Jeff Cardwell of Luray, VA and Laurie Williams Casey (John) of AnnÁndale, VA; her adoring grandchildren, Michael, Missy, Greg, Brandon, and Erik; great-grandchildren, Reese, Emmee, and Stella; Belva Patton, her aunt and cherished friend; as well as many nieces and nephews; a large extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors. In addition to being the greatest mom ever, Thelma was a conversationalist with a quick wit (wink), who knew no strangers. She struck up conversation with everyone she came across in her daily life and enjoyed hearing their stories. Known for her beautiful gardens, she also enjoyed reading, caring for children and her family. She and Wayne both enjoyed traveling, bowling (through which they met and became THE Regional Duckpin Bowling Champions of 1968/69!), and music ranging from 1960s soul to bluegrass. Thelma and Wayne's ashes will be joined and interred at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, VA on June 25, 2020, which would have been their 50th wedding anniversary. At the request of the family, please consider planting a tree, shrub or flowers and remembering her as it grows. Memorial contributions can also be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society https://

