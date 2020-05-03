THELMA BERNICE WILLIAMS
(Age 101)
Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Gaithersburg, MD. Bernice was born in Hyattstown, MD and was the wife of the late Louis A. Williams. Bernice resided in Washington, DC for many years and was a life-long member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. Bernice is survived by a sister, Ianthia Gray; and a host of nieces, and nephews. There will be a private celebration of her life, preceded by an interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by McGUIRE. The full obituary may viewed at