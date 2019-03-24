Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THEODORA McGILL.



THEODORA E. McGILL (Age 97)



World Traveled, Reknowned Librarian

On March 15, 2019 in the comfort of her home, Theodora Eunice McGill transitioned, leaving friends and extended family members to cherish many memories, including the Soponis, Tom, Wong, Downey, Perkins, Asuncion, May, and Shannon families.

In service during World War II and the Korean War, Theodora was a valuable member of the American Red Cross in the field of battle. She helped to build and maintain self esteem of US Troops through reading and resources while serving as a good will agent in more than a dozen countries, most notably England, Germany, France, Belgium and Korea.

Theodora served as Librarian for the Import-Export Bank, Howard University and Covington and Burling Law Firm, while traveling as a presenter to the American Library Association Conferences throughout the world.

In retirement, Theodora traveled to 42 countries to enhance the knowledge she gained at the famous Dunbar Senior High School, Washington, DC and Miner Teachers College, as a National Honor Society and Delta Sigma Theta sorority member.

Service of Remembrance on Thursday, March 28 at the Church of our Savior, 1616 Irving St., NE, Washington, DC. Visitation 10:30 a.m. Service 11 a.m. Interment with her family at Maryland National Park. Arrangements by John T. Rhines.