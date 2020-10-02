1/1
Theodore Carter
1937 - 2020
Theodore Carter, Sr. (Age 82)  
Theodore Edward Carter, Sr. "Teddy" was born November 23, 1937 at Harlem Hospital New York, NY to Carita S. Carter and Edward A. Carter. He departed this life peacefully on September 11, 2020, surrounded by family at his home.  Teddy grew up in the Bronx, NY, earned a degree from Howard in 1964, met and married Elaine on August 29, 1965 in New York City. Ted graduated from Southern University Law School in 1968. He joined the EEOC in 1969 and in 1984 won the largest settlement in EEOC history, a $6 million dollar suit against Honda for systemic racism and discrimination.  Most of all, Ted was a proud dad and devoted family man. He always loved spending time with his boys, wife and family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Elaine Robinson Carter, sons, Teddy Carter, Jr. (Kate) and Chad Carter (Regina), three grandchildren, Sasha, Collin and Caleb Carter, brother, Gary A. Carter (Lenore), nephew, Tau Carter, sister-In-law, Denise Robinson Palmer, nieces Lindsay and Jasmine Palmer and a host of other beloved family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.mcguire-services.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
