Of Washington, DC, peacefully transitioned on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He is survived by his mother Mary T. Wade; younger brother Mark Victor Wade; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by a private service at 10:30 a.m. at McGUIRE FUNERAL HOME, 7400 Georgia Ave., NW. Service will be live streamed on McGuire's website. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.