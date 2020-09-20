1/1
THEODORE CRAUSWAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THEODORE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Theodore J. Crausway  
On March 14, 2020, of Washington, DC, formerly of The Bronx, NY. Born on May 27, 1926 to Elizabeth Cassin and Theodore A. Crausway. Attended Cardinal Hayes High School. Upon graduation in 1944 went to Naval Basic Training, Great Lakes, IL, then spent time on the East Coast, followed by a transfer to San Diego, CA via the Panama Canal. A short-term illness kept Ted from duty in the South Pacific. 1950 found Ted at St. John's University, New York, for a business degree, followed by work at the New York Helicopter Service. Then Ted transferred to The World Bank in Washington, DC. His mother, father, and sister Jean soon followed. Ted actively participated in The John Carroll Society, the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre and enjoyed skiing. In retirement Ted volunteered at The U.S Navy Memorial and The Washington Home, traveled extensively and enjoyed the fellowship of many friends. One of the highlights of his later years was his 80th birthday for 80 guests hosted by his good friend, Paul Haley. Ted will be missed by two godchildren and many friends. He was interred in Richfield Springs, New York. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Annunciation Catholic Church, Washington, DC.Arrangements by DeVol Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved