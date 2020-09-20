THEODORE CRAUSWAY



Theodore J. Crausway

On March 14, 2020, of Washington, DC, formerly of The Bronx, NY. Born on May 27, 1926 to Elizabeth Cassin and Theodore A. Crausway. Attended Cardinal Hayes High School. Upon graduation in 1944 went to Naval Basic Training, Great Lakes, IL, then spent time on the East Coast, followed by a transfer to San Diego, CA via the Panama Canal. A short-term illness kept Ted from duty in the South Pacific. 1950 found Ted at St. John's University, New York, for a business degree, followed by work at the New York Helicopter Service. Then Ted transferred to The World Bank in Washington, DC. His mother, father, and sister Jean soon followed. Ted actively participated in The John Carroll Society, the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre and enjoyed skiing. In retirement Ted volunteered at The U.S Navy Memorial and The Washington Home, traveled extensively and enjoyed the fellowship of many friends. One of the highlights of his later years was his 80th birthday for 80 guests hosted by his good friend, Paul Haley. Ted will be missed by two godchildren and many friends. He was interred in Richfield Springs, New York. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Annunciation Catholic Church, Washington, DC.Arrangements by DeVol Funeral Home.



