THEODORE D. FREED
"TED" (Age 67)
Of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Dianne G. [Atherholt] Freed, loving father of Jennifer G. L. Johnson, Kelly L. Cook (Chris), Jessica Adams (Rich) and the late Terry Gray, devoted grandfather of 13 grandchildren, brother of Paul, Jimmy, Bill, Nancy, Rosemary, Karen and Sandi. Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, Owings, MD 20736, on Thursday, March 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.; where Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 8 at 12 p.m. Interment at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Hopwood United Methodist Church, Attn: Chester Freed Memorial, 196 Bennington Road, Hopwood, PA 15445.