

THEODORE L. GRAY (Age 98)

Of McLean, VA, passed away peacefully at home with his family on October 27, 2020. Born in Wise County, VA on February 11, 1922 and was predeceased by his sisters, Pat Mowry and Francis Gray and his brother, Edward Gray. Ted came to work in DC as a bookeeper for a construction firm in the early 1940's during the war years, later working his way through night school and earning his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Benjamin Franklin University before going to work for M.B. Hariton and Company. In the early 80's, he left to run his own private accounting practice, which he ranactively until his well deserved retirement in 2015 at the age of 93. He was long-involved in multiple community activities, serving as a director of McLean Rotary Club, and president at various times of the McLean Community Association, the McLean Citizens Foundation, Friends of the McLean Community Center, and his beloved Claude Moore Colonial Farm, as well as providing pro bono accounting services to these and other local service organizations. For his long service, he was awarded the Business Citizen of the Year award by the McLean Chamber of Commerce in 1996. He is survived by his children, Sara Hampton and Douglas Gray, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and six nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Methodist Church, 1205 Dolley Madison Blvd, McLean, VA 22101 at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, preceded by a viewing at the church between 11 to 11:30 a.m.



