Theodore Horenberg
On Friday, August 30, 2019, Theodore "Ted" Horenberg, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved Husband of the late Shelly Horenberg; devoted father of Robert (Kathy) Horenberg; Hal (Iris) Horenberg and Glenn (Janet) Horenberg; loving brother of the late Hilda Guren; cherished grandfather of Jason (Katie) Horenberg, Stacey (Josh) Mount, Alexandra Horenberg and Allison Horenberg; great-grandfather of Trystan Mount, Ryleigh Mount, Aiden Horenberg, and Ella Horenberg. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 12 Noon at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD. Family will be receiving family and friends immediately following the services with Minyan at 7 p.m. at the residence of Robert & Kathy Horenberg. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.