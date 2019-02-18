THEODORE LEE JARBOE

Of Orlando, FL, passed on Friday, February 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Cynthia Jarboe; devoted father of Theodore Lee Jarboe, Jr, (Bernice), Thomas Patrick Jarboe, and Timothy Glynn Jarboe (Amy); brother of James Jarboe (Barbara). Also survived by other family and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 12:30 pm until time of service 1:30 pm at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Contributions may be made to any .
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 18, 2019
