THEODORE LITTLE

Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Notice
Theodore W. Little  

On Tuesday July 16, 2019 of Hyattsville MD, joined his beloved wife, Joan in eternal peace. The adored father of Robin Sullivan (Pat), Vivian DeSantis, Warren, Beverly Dawes (the late Patrick), Timothy, Matthew (Krista), and Andrew (Christine). Is survived by 17 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD and Monday July 22, 2019, at Riverdale Baptist Church, 1177 Largo Rd. Upper Marlboro, MD from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a funeral service at 11 a.m. For memorial scholarship contribution information and to sign the family's guestbook please visit:

Published in The Washington Post on July 20, 2019
