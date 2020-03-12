

THEODORE MILKOVICH



March 10, 2020, Theodore Milkovich, loving husband of Sarah and proud father of three children passed away at 91 years of age. Ted was born in Midland, PA and relocated to Rockville, MD in 1960. Ted is the son of Milan and Mary (Krnich) Milkovich. He is the brother of Milan, George, Eli, Samuel, Peter, Alex, Steve, Danica, Midge and Millie. Ted is predeceased by his wife Sarah (Mamula) Milkovich and is the father of Theodore D. Milkovich (Lois), Melissa Myers (Mark) and Bob Milkovich (Rhonda). He is survived by seven grandchildren, one great-grandson and four great-granddaughters.

Ted graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1956 and subsequently earned a Master's degree from George Washington University in Washington, DC where he took doctorate classes as well. His professional career began with Michael Baker Engineering while attending Pitt and then with IBM upon graduation. He furthered his career at United Clay Products, friday design group, and ultimately completing his professional activities at AECOM, all in the Washington, DC area. Additionally, he held key positions in professional organizations that are industry related.

Ted was a lifelong member of the Serbian Orthodox Church, beginning in Midland, PA and continuing in the Washington, DC area. He cherished his faith, family and career.

A funeral will be held at 12 noon on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Luke's Serbian Orthodox Church, 10660 River Road, Potomac, MD 20854. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Luke's Serbian Orthodox Church or Montgomery Hospice.

A reception will be held on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. Please contact the family for details.