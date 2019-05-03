THEODORE ROOSEVELT NEDAB, JR.
Theodore Roosevelt Nedab Jr. passed peacefully on April 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Joyce Hopkins; sisters, Marva Bundy and Margaret Robinson; brother, Morris ; aunt, Mary Moore; nieces, Valerie Cofield and Tonya Harris; nephew, Carlos Bundy; sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Floyd Bates and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on May 4, 2019 at Faith Shepherd Baptist Church 3233 E Street SE, Washington, DC 20019. Viewing, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Services, 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Interment will be at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Bladensburg Road, Brentwood Maryland. Arrangementsby J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.