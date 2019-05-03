The Washington Post

THEODORE NEDAB Jr. (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Shepherd Baptist Church
3233 E Street SE
Washington, DC
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Faith Shepherd Baptist Church
3233 E Street SE
Washington, DC
THEODORE ROOSEVELT NEDAB, JR.  

Theodore Roosevelt Nedab Jr. passed peacefully on April 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Joyce Hopkins; sisters, Marva Bundy and Margaret Robinson; brother, Morris ; aunt, Mary Moore; nieces, Valerie Cofield and Tonya Harris; nephew, Carlos Bundy; sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Floyd Bates and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on May 4, 2019 at Faith Shepherd Baptist Church 3233 E Street SE, Washington, DC 20019. Viewing, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Services, 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Interment will be at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Bladensburg Road, Brentwood Maryland. Arrangementsby J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on May 3, 2019
