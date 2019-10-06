Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THEODORE PAWLIK. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Theodore Edward Pawlik "teddy"

Passed away peacefully at his home in Middlesex Beach on September 27, 2019. He wished to quote Samuel Clemens by declaring that "Rumors of his death are not greatly exaggerated!" Teddy was born on New York City's Lower East Side on September 6, 1953, the son of Theodore S. Pawlik and Olga A. Pawlik (née Pasternak). After attending high school in New Jersey, graduating from Georgetown University, and a short stint as a novice in the Jesuits, he spent the balance of his life in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Washington DC, summering for the last 40 years at the home in Middlesex Beach he shared with his friend and longtime companion Natasha Reatig, who preceded him in death in March. While in Adams Morgan he regaled friends and patrons with ample doses of wit, drawing from his deep well of knowledge. He saw every personal interaction as an opportunity for the edification of those around him. One quip was oft quoted "Remember what Teddy said, "you can do it your way or the right way!'" For the past three years, he spent more and more time in Middlesex helping care for Natasha, eventually becoming a full-time resident. He recently became a member of the St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Lewes, Delaware, truly appreciating the fellowship and support of the parish in his later days. A mass of resurrection will be held at St. Peter's, announced at the appropriate time. Donations in his honor can be made to your local public radio station.

