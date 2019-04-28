HAGANS THEODORE R. HAGANS, JR. May 11, 1925 ~ April 28, 1984 Rest in peace, Dear Father, Thirty four long years have passed away, Your are gone, but still are living, In the hearts of those who stay. Love, Michele THEODORE R. HAGANS, III February 24, 1952 ~ April 28, 1984 I have only your memory, Dear Buster, to cherish my whole life through, But sweetness will linger forever As I cherish the memory of you; So I shed a tear in silence And I breathe a sigh of regret For you are mine to remember If the whole world should ever forget. Love, MicheleLove, Michele
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 28, 2019