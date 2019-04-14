Dr. Theodore Rosenberg "Ted"
(Age 81)
Passed peacefully at home the morning of April 9, 2019. Longtime resident of Silver Spring. Graduated from Bronx High School of Science, City College of New York, and University of California, Berkeley. Distinguished career with University of Maryland and USARP Polar Scientist. Survived by wife Gaby and sons Kenneth and Eric and five grandchildren. Memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to the Parkinsonian Society of Greater Washington, 10212 Capitol View Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or .