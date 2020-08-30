1/
THEODORE "Theo" SEVRANSKY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THEODORE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Theodore Benjamin Sevransky "Theo"  
Of Atlanta, GA, aged 21, died after a long battle with mental illness on August 20, 2020. Theo's magnificent smile, his magnetic personality, cleverness, whimsicality and fearless sense of adventure will never be forgotten by his loving extended family, friends and all those whom he touched. Theo was at his happiest playing and watching hockey, spending time with his daughter, listening to music, hiking and being outdoors. Theo is survived by his daughter Lilith; her mother Megan; his parents, Jon and Sandra; grandmothers Rae and Marian; cousins Noah, Heather, Spencer and Isaac; uncles Gary, Jeff and Ted; and aunts Teri, Sharon and Kara. Donations in his memory can be made to the National Alliance of Mental Illness (nami.org) and/or the Suicide Prevention Lifeline (suicidepreventionlifeline.org).Arrangements in Atlanta by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved