Theodore Benjamin Sevransky "Theo"
Of Atlanta, GA, aged 21, died after a long battle with mental illness on August 20, 2020. Theo's magnificent smile, his magnetic personality, cleverness, whimsicality and fearless sense of adventure will never be forgotten by his loving extended family, friends and all those whom he touched. Theo was at his happiest playing and watching hockey, spending time with his daughter, listening to music, hiking and being outdoors. Theo is survived by his daughter Lilith; her mother Megan; his parents, Jon and Sandra; grandmothers Rae and Marian; cousins Noah, Heather, Spencer and Isaac; uncles Gary, Jeff and Ted; and aunts Teri, Sharon and Kara. Donations in his memory can be made to the National Alliance of Mental Illness (nami.org
) and/or the Suicide Prevention Lifeline (suicidepreventionlifeline.org
).Arrangements in Atlanta by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.