Theodore Simms

Theodore Corneil Simms, II  

Departed this life unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Lateefah Simms. Loving son of Judith E. Simms. He is also survived by his aunt and uncles, Ernest (Terretta) Thomas and Andrew Thomas; first cousins, Adrienne Loftin, Andrea Roberson, Michelle (Alfred) Bradley and Joseph (Anna) Thomas; mother and father-in-law, Ellerstine and Anthony Thompson; sister-in-law, Antoinette Thompson; and a host of extended family and friends who loved him. Family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road NE. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, 1230 C Street NE. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, 7240 Parkway Drive, Hanover, MD 21076.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 12, 2019
